American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

AFG stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.49. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.