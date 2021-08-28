Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.15, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.