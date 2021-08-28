AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

