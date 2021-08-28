Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amgen were worth $165,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Amgen by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 26.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.