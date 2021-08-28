Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.48. 9,136,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

