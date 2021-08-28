Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

