Analysts Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Angi reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,552. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

