Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $395.61 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

