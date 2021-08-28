Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $205.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.33 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $205.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.