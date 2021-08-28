Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.55 Million

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $291.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.73 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

