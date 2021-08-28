Analysts Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $418.56 million, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.