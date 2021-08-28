Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $156.50.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

