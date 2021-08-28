Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $69.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,729,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after purchasing an additional 984,463 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.