Analysts Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $27.80

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $3,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 111,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

