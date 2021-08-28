Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Price Target at €83.70

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.70 ($98.47).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.18 ($87.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.