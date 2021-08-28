Analysts Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Price Target at $27.00

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,938. The stock has a market cap of $479.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Seaways by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

