Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.59

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.59 ($3.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

