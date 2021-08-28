Analysts Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $7.80

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

