Analysts Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $7.80

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.
NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
