Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

