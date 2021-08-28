Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $67.06

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,787.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 405,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.