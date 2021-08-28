Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $10.79

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Root alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Root in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 85.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Root stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. Root has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.