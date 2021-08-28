Analysts Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target at $66.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

SCMWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SCMWY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

