Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $51.20

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TEX stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.74. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

