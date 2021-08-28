Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $12.58

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.