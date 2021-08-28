Analyzing SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and ClearOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A ClearOne 3.30% 6.40% 5.05%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and ClearOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of ClearOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and ClearOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 12.57 -$1.82 million N/A N/A ClearOne $29.07 million 1.68 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

ClearOne has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

ClearOne beats SharpLink Gaming on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It also provides video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. In addition, the company offers professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. ClearOne, Inc. sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

