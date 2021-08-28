Analyzing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 174.22 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.17 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.7%. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SuRo Capital and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.49%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.