Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Up 1.1%

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.78 and last traded at C$8.63. 53,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 48,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$376.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.99.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.