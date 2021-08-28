Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,654 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. 7,866,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,420,204. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.