Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s share price rose 5.7% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 24,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,517,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Specifically, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

