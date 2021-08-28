Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANTH opened at $0.03 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

