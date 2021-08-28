Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

