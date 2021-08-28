Appleton Group LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cirrus Logic accounts for 0.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.80. 429,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

