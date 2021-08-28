Appleton Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

