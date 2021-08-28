Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 80.3% in August

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the July 29th total of 327,400 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $195,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

