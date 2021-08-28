Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim Sells 508 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $15,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,495 shares in the company, valued at $18,002,834.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helen Susan Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $4,401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

