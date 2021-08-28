Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Down 4.5%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 1,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 218,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,071 shares of company stock worth $10,050,357 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 775,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,462,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

