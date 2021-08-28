APR Coin (APR) Market Capitalization Reaches $27,766.15

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $27,766.15 and approximately $476.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 148.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00150646 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,817,236 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

