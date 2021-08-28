Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

APVO opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.