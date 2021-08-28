Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

