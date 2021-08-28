Archer Investment Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

NDSN traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.54. The stock had a trading volume of 159,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $235.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

