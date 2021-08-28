Archer Investment Corp Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 3,950 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41.

