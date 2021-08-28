Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKW. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $678,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $95.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.