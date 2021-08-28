Archer Investment Corp Sells 755 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $317.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $208.19 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.