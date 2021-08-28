Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $663.29. The stock had a trading volume of 424,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,200. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $674.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.