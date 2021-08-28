Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

ARD stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,312.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.