Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,377. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

