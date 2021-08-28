Argus Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $140.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective upped by Argus from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.