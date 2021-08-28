Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $735,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.