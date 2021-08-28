Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 35.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

