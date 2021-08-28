Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 82,855 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

